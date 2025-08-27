This Exchange will focus on AI+ Autonomy for national security, and continue our mission of bringing together pioneers and champions of innovation from the government, private sector, and scientific community to examine how to advance collaboration in pursuit of national security.
Dr. Eric Schmidt
Chair, SCSP
Dr. Eric Schmidt is an accomplished technologist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He
joined Google in 2001 and helped grow the company from a Silicon Valley startup to a global leader in
technology alongside founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page. Eric served as Google’s Chief Executive Officer and
Chairman from 2001–2011, as well as Executive Chairman and Technical Advisor.
In 2017, he co-founded Schmidt Futures, a philanthropic initiative that bets early on exceptional people. His
most recent initiative, the Special Competitive Studies Project, was founded in October 2021 as a bipartisan,
non-profit initiative with a mission to strengthen America’s long-term competitiveness in a future shaped by
AI and other emerging technologies.
The Honorable Mac Thornberry
Congressman, (1995-2021), Texas 13th District
The Honorable Mac Thornberry is a former chairman of the Armed Services Committee in
the U.S. House of Representatives, where he represented the 13th district of Texas for 26 years. He was also a
member of the House Intelligence Committee for more than a decade. Widely respected as an innovator and a
strategic thinker, Mac has consistently been on the leading edge of critical national security issues.
He led in creating the National Nuclear Security Administration; establishing the Department of Homeland
Security (introducing a bill to do so six months before 9/11); preparing the military to defend the nation in
new domains of warfare such as space and cyber; and improving oversight of sensitive military and cyber
operations. While leading the Armed Services Committee, he focused on enhancing DOD innovation for the
warfighter and restoring the readiness of America’s armed forces. Currently involved in advising companies and
organizations on national security issues, Mac previously served in the State Department, worked as staff on
Capitol Hill, and practiced law. He was raised on the family ranch in Donley County, Texas, graduated from
Texas Tech University, and received a law degree from the University of Texas. He and his wife, Sally, have
two children.
Dr. Craig Martell
CTO, Lockheed Martin
Craig Martell is Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of the Lockheed Martin
Corporation. He is responsible for mission concept development and integrated operations
analysis, the corporation’s technology strategy, internal research and development investments
and corporate as well as international laboratories. As the primary liaison to the US and
international science and technology community, he manages strategic partnerships with
government, industry, and academia to ensure the maturation and deployment of cutting-edge
technologies.
Dr. Martell is a proven leader with more than 25 years’ experience, bringing to the role a strong
combination of experience in government and the private sector, including the Department of
Defense and commercial technology organizations. Prior to Lockheed Martin, Dr. Martell was
Chief AI Officer for Cohesity. In this role, he oversaw the company’s strategic integration and
development of emerging technologies including AI/ML to protect, secure, and provide insights
into data. Before that, he served as the first Chief Digital and AI Officer (CDAO) for the U.S.
Department of Defense. Dr. Martell has served in roles of increasing responsibility in the AI and
machine learning field throughout his career.
Dr. Martell pursued graduate degrees in philosophy and political science before shifting his
focus to computer science; he earned a Ph.D. in Computer and Information Science from the
University of Pennsylvania. His proficiency in statistical principles and methodologies has been
demonstrated in his several patents including a Hybrid Classification System in 2021 and
System and Method for Encrypting Data in Pictorial Data in 2008. He has published several
papers anchored in mathematics and statistics including MAJIC: A Java Application for
Controlling Multiple Heterogenous Robotic Agents and is also the co-author of the book Great
Principles of Computing, published by MIT Press in 2015. Dr. Martell was awarded the
Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service in 2024.
Major General (retired) Mick Ryan
Australian Army
Major General (retired) Mick Ryan spent 35 years in the Australian Army. He served in
East Timor, Iraq, and Afghanistan as well as on the U.S. joint staff in Washington, DC. Ryan is a
distinguished graduate of the U.S. Marine Corps Command and Staff College, the U.S. Marine Corps School of
Advanced Warfighting, and the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in DC.
He is a keen author on the interface of strategy, innovation, advanced technologies, and people. His books
include The War for Ukraine: Strategy and Adaptation Under Fire (U.S. Naval Institute Press, 2024); White Sun
War: The Campaign for Taiwan (Casemate Books, 2023); and War Transformed (U.S. Naval Institute Books,
2022).
Ryan is the inaugural Senior Fellow for Military Studies at the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Australia, and an
adjunct fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC.
Greg Simer
CTO, Northrop Grumman Defense Systems
Greg Simer is the Chief Technology Officer at Northrop Grumman Defense Systems.
Dr. Ufuk Topcu
Director, Center for Autonomy, UT
Dr. Ufuk Topcu is a professor in the Department of Aerospace Engineering and
Engineering Mechanics at The University of Texas at Austin, where he holds the W.A. "Tex" Moncrief,
Jr. Chair in Computational Engineering and Sciences VI. He is core faculty at the Oden Institute and Texas
Robotics and directs the Autonomous Systems Group. Topcu obtained his Ph.D. from the University of California,
Berkeley, in 2008, and previously served at the University of Pennsylvania.
His research focuses on theoretical and algorithmic aspects of autonomous systems at the intersection of
formal methods, reinforcement learning, and control theory. He leads large-scale projects with the Air Force
(MURI), NASA (ULI), and NSF (CPS Frontier) and has received the NSF CAREER Award, Air Force Young Investigator
Award, IEEE CSS Antonio Ruberti Young Researcher Prize, and the Oden Institute Distinguished Researcher Award.
He served on the Computing Community Consortium Council.
Dr. Peter Stone
Director, Texas Robotics, UT
Dr. Peter Stone is the Truchard Foundation Chair in Computer Science at The University
of Texas at Austin, where he directs Texas Robotics and the Learning Agents Research Group. His research spans
machine learning, multiagent systems, and robotics with applications in robot soccer, autonomous vehicles,
bidding agents, and traffic management. He previously worked at AT&T Labs – Research.
He is Chief Scientist of Sony AI, co-founder of Cogitai, and President of the RoboCup Federation. Recognitions
include the IJCAI Computers and Thought Award, Sloan and Guggenheim Fellowships, Fellowships in
AAAI/IEEE/AAAS/ACM, and the ACM–AAAI Allen Newell Award (2025).
Josh Araujo
CEO, Forterra
Josh Araujo is the Chief Executive Officer of Forterra and previously served as Chief
Operating Officer. Joining Forterra in 2021, he led the company’s successful Series A fundraising and helped
spearhead development of Forterra’s Autonomy as a Service business model.
He has more than 20 years of experience across military, investment banking, and financial leadership roles,
including CFO of OGT Engineering and Construction and Senior Vice President in Jefferies Industrials
Investment Banking Group. Earlier, he was an M&A associate at Lazard. He holds a B.S. in Mechanical
Engineering from Texas Tech University and an M.B.A. from Texas A&M University.
Adam Bry
CEO,Skydio
Adam Bry is co-founder and CEO at Skydio, the leading consumer and commercial U.S.
drone company and a world leader in autonomous flight. With over two decades of small UAS experience, he was a
national champion R/C airplane aerobatics pilot at 16, led pioneering research on autonomous flight at MIT,
and co-founded Google[x]’s Project Wing. He has numerous technical papers and patents and was recognized on
MIT’s TR35; in 2021, he was appointed to the FAA’s Drone Advisory Committee.
Under his leadership, Skydio grew from a startup to the largest U.S. drone manufacturer by volume, leveraging
breakthrough AI for consumer, enterprise, and government customers. Founded in 2014, Skydio is backed by top
investors and has earned honors such as Frost & Sullivan’s North American commercial drone company of the
year and the CES Best of Innovation Award for Drones and Unmanned Systems (2021).
Dr. Lorenz Meier
Co-Founder & CEO, Auterion
Dr. Lorenz Meier is Founder and CEO of Auterion (founded in 2017), where he has scaled
the company to ~80 employees with offices in Switzerland, the United States, and Germany. He has been active
in the drone industry since 2008 and is known for contributions to open-source projects including PX4,
MAVLink, QGroundControl, and the Pixhawk autopilot.
As Chairman of the Dronecode Foundation and as Auterion’s leader, he drives standardization in the drone
industry with open-source software. From 2012 to 2017 he conducted research on drones at the Computer Vision
and Geometry Lab at ETH Zurich with Prof. Marc Pollefeys and received his PhD on drone software architecture
in 2017.
His awards and fellowships include MIT Technology Review Innovators under 35 (2017), ETH Pioneer Fellowship
(2016), Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship (2012), ABB Industry Award (2011), first place in the EMAV 2009 indoor
competition, and the ETH Excellence and Opportunity Award (2008).
Paul Lwin
Co-Founder & CEO, Havoc AI
Paul Lwin is co-founder and CEO of Havoc AI, which builds low-cost, autonomous
maritime drones (uncrewed surface vessels) for surveillance, defense, research, and cargo transport.
Tarun Chhabra
Head of National Security Policy, Anthropic
Tarun Chhabra is head of national security policy at Anthropic. He previously served
as deputy assistant to the president and coordinator for technology and national security on the US National
Security Council (NSC). From 2021 to 2025, Chhabra coordinated US strategies for technology competition with
the People’s Republic of China and technology partnerships with US allies and partners, particularly with
respect to artificial intelligence, semiconductors, advanced biotechnologies, and quantum information science.
Chhabra led the development of US policy on export controls, industrial strategies, inbound and outbound
investment controls, data security, and information and communication technology and services restrictions. He
also spearheaded US diplomacy on these matters with the Five Eyes, Japan, South Korea, India, the EU, and
other countries. He previously served as a director of strategic planning at the NSC, speechwriter to the
secretary of defense, senior fellow at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology, and director
of the Project on International Order and Strategy at the Brookings Institution. He holds a JD from Harvard
(Paul and Daisy Soros Fellow), an MPhil from Oxford (Marshall Scholar), and a BA from Stanford.
Christopher Kirchhoff
Head of Applied AI Strategy and Global Security, Scale AI
Christopher Kirchhoff is an expert in emerging technology who founded the Pentagon’s Silicon Valley office and
has led teams for the President, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and CEO of Google. He recently worked
special projects at Anthropic. Previously, Dr. Kirchhoff helped scale $1 billion in philanthropic programs at
Schmidt Futures. He also founded and led the Pentagon’s Silicon Valley Office, Defense Innovation Unit X,
which piloted flying cars and microsatellites in military missions and created a new acquisition pathway for
start-ups now responsible for $70 billion dollars of technology acquisition. During the Obama Administration,
he was Director for Strategic Planning at the National Security Council and the senior civilian advisor to the
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Together with Raj Shah, he is the author of Unit X: How the Pentagon
and Silicon Valley are Transforming the Future of War.
Ylli Bajraktari
CEO, SCSP
Mr. Ylli Bajraktari is the CEO of the Special Competitive Studies Project. Prior to launching SCSP, Ylli
served as the Executive Director of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence. Prior to
joining NSCAI, he served as Chief of Staff to the National Security Advisor LTG H.R. McMaster held a variety
of leadership roles for former Deputy Secretary of Defense Robert Work, and served as Special Assistant to
the
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dempsey. Originally joining the Department of Defense in
2010,
he served in the Office of the Undersecretary for Policy as a country director for Afghanistan, and later
India. Mr. Bajraktari is the recipient of the Department of Defense Distinguished Civilian Service Medal –
the
highest award given to career DoD civilian employees.
Ylli received his undergraduate degree from The George Washington University and master’s degree from Harvard
University.
Jeanne Meserve
Host of NatSecTech Podcast
Jeanne Meserve is an International Security Analyst for Canada’s CTV News, and is
host
of the NatSec Tech podcast for the Special Competitive Studies Project. She has been an anchor and
correspondent for CNN and ABC News, winning two Emmy Awards, and an Edward R. Murrow Award. She also
contributed to two CNN Peabody Awards for coverage of Hurricane Katrina and the Gulf Oil Spill, and
anchored
CNN’s award-winning coverage of Yitzhak Rabin’s assassination and the death of Princess Diana.
Meserve moderates on a wide array of subjects for groups including AtlanticLIVE, the Munich Security
Conference, the International Women’s Forum and many other organizations.
Meserve currently serves as a member of the Transatlantic Commission on Election Integrity, a bipartisan
consortium of leaders from the US and Europe in the fields of politics, technology, media and business.
The
group works to identify emerging threats to free and fair elections, and develop strategies to mitigate
them.
She is also a member of the Homeland Security Experts Group, serves on the board of directors of the Space
Foundation, and is an honorary member of the Red Cross Tiffany Circle.
In the immediate aftermath of the September 11th attacks Meserve established the homeland security beat
for
CNN. On the ground in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina, she was the first to report on the devastating
flooding inundating portions of the city. Among her other assignments: the Washington snipers, the
Elizabeth
Smart kidnapping, and the Virginia Tech shootings. As State Department Correspondent for ABC News she
reported
from China, the Middle East and Europe.
Meserve received a B.A. in English Literature from Middlebury College, and is a recipient of the college’s
Alumni Achievement Award.
Sasha Ingber
Founder of HUMINT; Host of SpyCast
Sasha Ingber is the founder of HUMINT, where she tells human stories about the
intelligence community. She is also the host of Spycast, the international spy museum’s podcast on intel,
espionage, and covert operations.
For the past 4.5 years, she was national TV Network Scripps News’ national security correspondent. She
reported on the US intelligence Committee, the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, the collapse of
Afghanistan, the U.S. Capitol insurrection, indictments against former president Trump, extremist groups, and
covert activities by China and Russia. Her reporting was acquired by CNN, and led to guest appearances on PBS
Newshour and the History Channel.
She was previously a breaking news reporter at NPR, reporting some of the biggest stories of the day online
and on the radio — including former president Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, foreign
interference in the 2016 election, protests in Hong Kong, and developments in Iraq, Iran, North Korea, Russia,
and Syria.
A Pulitzer Center grantee, she has contributed numerous articles and short-form documentaries to National
Geographic, reporting on undocumented children in the United States, ISIS’ No. 1 female target, and climate
change, among other topics.
Following the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, she was the editor of a State Department initiative to
monitor and counter Russian disinformation.
Her writing, photography, and radio reporting have appeared in such publications as The Washington Post
Magazine, ESPN, Smithsonian Magazine, The Atlantic, and The American Scholar. She was the associate editor of
Smithsonian’s culture magazine, Journeys.
From 2016 to 2020, Sasha co-founded AND LED Music in Exile, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that documented the songs and
stories of people displaced by war, oppression, and regional instability. The work took to her to such places
as Iraq and Bangladesh, and she interviewed Yezidis, Syrians, and Rohingya refugees. The content was broadcast
by NPR’s Weekend Edition, PRI’s The World, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, and other outlets.
She earned a master’s degree in nonfiction writing from Johns Hopkins University, and speaks Spanish and
Portuguese. She is based in Washington, D.C.
Billy Mitchell
Executive Editor, Scoop News Grouop
Billy Mitchell is Senior Vice President and Executive Editor of Scoop News Group’s
editorial brands.
He oversees operations, strategy and growth of SNG’s award-winning tech publications, FedScoop, StateScoop,
CyberScoop, EdScoop and DefenseScoop.
Prior to joining Scoop News Group in early 2014, Billy embedded himself in Washington, DC’s tech startup scene
for a year as a tech reporter at InTheCapital, now known as DC Inno.
After earning his degree at Virginia Tech and winning the school’s Excellence in Print Journalism award, Billy
received his master’s degree from New York University in magazine writing while interning at publications like
Rolling Stone.
Brandi Vincent
DefenseScoop Pentagon Correspondent
Brandi Vincent is DefenseScoop’s Pentagon correspondent. She reports on emerging and
disruptive technologies, and associated policies, impacting the Defense Department and its personnel. Prior to
joining Scoop News Group, Brandi produced a long-form documentary and worked as a journalist at Nextgov,
Snapchat and NBC Network. She grew up in Louisiana and received a master’s degree in journalism from the
University of Maryland.
Derek Lacey
Axios
Derek Lacey is a seasoned, award-winning journalist with a wide range of experience. A Guntersville native and
Auburn alum, he worked for daily newspapers in Hendersonville and Asheville, North Carolina before moving to
South Huntsville in 2022. Prior to joining Axios, he edited the Texas & Southeast regional edition of
Engineering News-Record. A certified Girl Dad, if he’s not working, he’s probably digging in the garden or
disc golfing.
William “Chip” Usher
Senior Advisor, SCSP
William “Chip” Usher is the Senior Director for Intelligence at the Special
Competitiveness Studies Project. Prior to SCSP, Chip served 32 years in the Central Intelligence Agency
where
he held a variety of executive positions. Chip is a former member of the Senior Intelligence Service and has
expertise on East Asia, the Near East, and Eurasia. He is passionate about enhancing the US Intelligence
Community’s ability to deliver timely, relevant intelligence insights to US decisionmakers. A sought after
expert on IC modernization and the Near East, he has been quoted in several leading publications, including
the the New York Times, Bloomberg News, and The Hill. Prior to joining the federal government, Chip ran an
import-export company based in Nagoya, Japan. He holds a BA in Political Science from Duke University and a
MS
in National Security Studies from the National War College.
Martijn Rasser
Senior Advisor, SCSP
Martijn Rasser is the Senior Director for Economy at the Special Competitive Studies
Project (SCSP). Prior to joining SCSP, Martijn was CSO and managing director of Datenna, a firm specializing
in techno-economic intelligence on China. In these roles, he led the company’s strategic
activities—including
partnerships and new market opportunities—and managed the company’s U.S. operations. Martijn previously was
a
senior fellow and director of the Technology and National Security Program at the Center for a New American
Security, served as director of analysis at Kyndi, and chief of staff at Muddy Waters Capital. He is a
former
CIA officer. Martijn holds a B.A. in Anthropology from Bates College and a M.A. in Security Studies from
Georgetown University.
David Lin
Senior Advisor for Tech Leadership, SCSP
David Lin is the Senior Director for Future Technology Platforms at the Special
Competitive Studies Project (SCSP). Prior to joining SCSP, David served for 12 years at the U.S. Department
of
State and the Central Intelligence Agency, focusing on China and technology policy. His expertise includes
China’s industrial strategy, data and cybersecurity policies, and digital infrastructure development. During
his government tenure, David led multidisciplinary teams providing analytic support to high-level U.S. China
policy processes and served as an economic officer responsible for the tech portfolio at the U.S. Consulate
in
Shanghai. Prior to his government service, David worked at Computer Sciences Corporation (now DXC
Technology),
where he advised government clients on technology and national security initiatives. He holds a Master’s
degree in Security Policy Studies and a Bachelor’s degree in International Affairs from the George
Washington
University.
James Ryssef
Director for Defense, SCSP
James Ryseff is a Director for Defense at the Special Competitive Studies Project.
Prior to joining SCSP, he was a software engineer for 14 years and a Senior Technical Analyst at the RAND
Corporation for 7 years. James’s work has focused on Artificial Intelligence, the technical workforce,
organizational culture and defense innovation, and applying private sector best practices for software
engineering to public policy. He holds a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois at
Urbana-Champaign and a M.S. in Security Studies from Georgetown University.
Ash Carter: A Once-in-a-Generation Leader
Our series of Exchanges was inspired by Dr. Ash Carter, the 25th U.S. Secretary of Defense. Dr. Carter uniquely understood the impact of emerging technology on national security long before it became more widely accepted. He was the first U.S. Secretary of Defense to visit Silicon Valley in over 20 years, established the Defense Innovation Unit, created a Defense Innovation Board, and launched a Defense Digital Service. He advocated tirelessly, in and out of government, for bridging national security and innovation, and left a lasting imprint on defense and national security through his leadership and foresight. The nation is better prepared for the challenges ahead thanks to his service.
